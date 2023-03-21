Eastbourne Mencap offer art show

Eastbourne Mencap is staging an art show at the Birley Centre, Eastbourne College, 4 Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4EF under the title A Tree Full Of Birds. It takes place on Saturday, March 25 from 10am-5pm and Sunday, March 26 from 11am-4pm.

Domenico Della Valle, day service manager, said: “Eastbourne Mencap supports people with learning disabilities to achieve their dreams and ambitions, build confidence and develop new skills. We offer a wide range of workshops and activities from The Hive Day Centre and offsite in partnership with organisations in our local community, including Eastbourne Studio Pottery who have been delivering weekly workshops for our service users since 2019.

“This exhibition has been made possible with a grant award from The Duke of Devonshire’s Charitable Trust and the generous support of Eastbourne College. The Hive artists are excited to share their work in a public gallery and talk to the exhibition visitors about making with clay at the celebration with drinks on Saturday from 1.00 to 3.00.

“The artists took inspiration from the local Sussex landscape and Victor Pasmore’s 1979 painting A Tree Full Of Birds to create artworks that speak about our relationship with the environment. All works are for sale at the exhibition and online, after the exhibition, via the Eastbourne Studio Pottery website. All funds raised from the sale will support the workshop and activity programme at The Hive.”

More details on: eastbournemencap.org.uk and eastbournestudiopottery.com

Edwin John Victor Pasmore (December 3 1908-January 23 1998) was a British artist. He pioneered the development of abstract art in Britain in the 1940s and 1950s.