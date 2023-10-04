Eight portraits capturing grief visit Chichester on tour

Photographer Rankin has partnered with Hospice UK, as part of their Dying Matters campaign, to produce a series of eight portraits capturing grief. As part of the campaign, the touring exhibition will take up residency at St Wilfrid’s Hospice from October 9-20, during which time people can book to see it on a week day.

Hospice UK and Rankin worked with members of the public to share their experiences of dealing with grief and bereavement, resulting in eight portraits of people who have died and their loved ones who remember them. The series aims to capture the diverse range of stories and experiences, all unified by the subjects’ determination to create a culture in which people are more open about their experiences with death and grief, to better support each other.

“Death, dying and grief are universal experiences, but completely unique,” says Lois Howell, chief executive officer at St Wilfrid’s Hospice. “We’re honoured to be able to share Rankin’s work with our patients, their friends and families, and our supporters. Part of our aim at St Wilfrid’s is to encourage and support thought, reflection, and discussion about death and dying, and these beautiful photographs help to do just that. The images captured and the stories told with them are examples of how loss and grief can be balanced with warmth, remembrance, and celebration.”

Ruby Wroe, from the Dying Matters campaign, added: “Photographs are a powerful part of processing death and grief. We use them to return to memories of the people we loved, and they give us a way of memorialising them in our day to day lives. With these photos, Rankin has given our eight storytellers the opportunity to have one more photo with a loved one who has died, and the result is an incredibly powerful set of photos and accompanying stories that everyone can relate to."

The exhibition is open to St Wilfrid’s patients and their loved ones, as well as invite-only attendees. If you would like to see the exhibition, email [email protected] to book a viewing. St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides tailored end of life care both in the community and at the hospice, supporting patients living with a terminal illness and their family and friends. Their vital services are all provided free of charge.