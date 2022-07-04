Enjoy free outdoor shows in Worthing every Saturday this summer

Spin-Out Worthing 2022

Spokeswoman Kathryn Follis explains: “SPIN OUT is a season of free outdoor performances taking place every Saturday through the summer in various locations around Worthing! This year’s festival will run from Saturday, July 9 to Saturday, September 10 2022. You can see the full line-up at www.wtm.uk/spinout.

“This summer, immerse yourself in a range of mesmerising open-air performances from the best and most exciting performers in theatre, circus, street arts, music and dance. SPIN OUT offers residents and visitors of all ages the opportunity to engage with thrilling and innovative outdoor performances. This season is the result of collaboration and support from Worthing Borough Council, Time For Worthing and the Town Centre Initiative.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“SPIN OUT 2022 opens with an energetic and playful dance piece Jham! (July 9). The following week you can enjoy joyfully raucous The Grimm Sisters (July 16), a fun-filled show that sees the Grimm Sisters return to set the record straight about their story-stealing brothers!

“Also scheduled is Motionhouse’s return to Worthing with their breathtaking and acrobatic outdoor show Wild (July 23), which sees dancers atop a forest of 5m metal poles. Dizzy O’Dare are also back for Spin Out 2022 this time with whimsical show Phileas Fogg: Day 79 (July 30), a hilarious roam-about take on the classic adventure Around the World in 80 Days.

“Enjoy a colourful explosion of puppetry, comedy and clowning with The Lost Colour (Aug 6), you can even have a go at creating your own puppet in a fun creative Puppet Making Workshop after the show (Aug 6, 2.10pm, £6 per person). Or get involved and have a go yourself with The Swings (Aug 13 and 14). A giant swing set will be installed in Steyne Gardens, and the public will have the chance to try these magnificent larger-than-life swings in between multiple aerial dance performances!

“This year's SPIN OUT also includes a free Saturday Morning Picture film screening of Madagascar 3 - Escape to Europe (Aug 20). Watch Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman embark on a riotous adventure as they join a travelling circus to get back and evade capture by Animal Control.

“This summer’s festival also welcomes back Joseph Toonga with dance piece Born to Protest (August 27), an emotional hip-hop dance piece that challenges racial stigma, dismantles presumptions about the black male and female figures and highlights the constant battle to prove oneself.

“In September you can see Brainfools’ Lucky Pigeon (Sep 3), a comedic and acrobatic show about a man who is turned into a pigeon. Stopgap are set to close the season the following weekend with Frock (Sep 10), a quirky dance piece that explodes into a ‘punkish’ celebration of individuality and difference.”

Head of programming Gemma Curtis said: “It is wonderful to be able to welcome so many fantastic companies to Worthing as part of SPIN OUT 2022. SPIN OUT allows us to showcase incredible performances to the town, making sure everyone in Worthing has access to performing arts as well as supporting talented companies from across the UK’