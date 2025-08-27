Environmental artist will be demonstrate magical cyanotype process at Worthing workshops

Environmental artist Nina Garstang will be demonstrating the magical cyanotype process in a workshop at Worthing charity Guild Care's Summer Showtime Village.

One of the Sussex Bay creatives, Nina will show the history and science behind the photographic process, its low impact on the environment and the materials needed to expose and develop your own stunning blue and white prints at home.

Her Seeing the Sea environmental workshops are running on Saturday, August 30, at Beach House Grounds at 12pm, 2pm and 4pm. Tickets are £19.50 for one child and one adult. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/seeing-the-sea-cyanotype-workshop-summer-showtime-village-tickets-1576591801519 to book.

Nina said: "Sussex Bay is doing amazing things on the Sussex communities and also raised £1.2million in its first year last year for sea environmental projects stretching along the Sussex Bay coast."

"During the workshop, you will learn a series of techniques to create your own cyanotypes to take home. We will hang your artwork on the wall to create a collaborative exhibition during the session.

"All materials and equipment will be provided but feel free to bring your own objects collected from the beach or flora from the garden."

Sussex Bay encompasses the sea, coast and rivers along 100 miles of Sussex coastline, from Selsey in the west to Camber Sands in the east.