Exciting exhibition at the newly refurbished historic Pump Barn, South Downs National Park

The future of this 18th century building was secured by funds raised by The Friends of South Downs Trustees and officially dedicated at a ceremony in September 2023 'Meanderings'.

Salt Edge Arts exhibitions involve an eclectic mix of idiosyncratic styles and exceptional creativity.

The events give an opportunity to meet the artists, enjoy a distinctive visual experience, share insights into their work and have an opportunity to purchase paintings, glass, sculpture, prints & jewellery.

Founder of Salt Edge Arts Emma Taylor with Cuckmere Haven Installation

The Pump Barn has the perfect atmosphere for visitors to enjoy work often inspired by the Cuckmere River as it meanders towards the sea through reed-fringed salt marshes .

This landscape, cherished by many and forever captured by the artist Eric Ravillious remains one of the most favoured destinations for walkers.