BREAKING

Exciting exhibition at the newly refurbished historic Pump Barn, South Downs National Park

Visitors are in for a treat at the end of March and over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend when Salt Edge Arts will be holding their first show of the year, Meanderings at the beautifully refurbished historic Pump Barn, South Downs National Park.
By Mike LodgeContributor
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 13:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The future of this 18th century building was secured by funds raised by The Friends of South Downs Trustees and officially dedicated at a ceremony in September 2023 'Meanderings'.

Salt Edge Arts exhibitions involve an eclectic mix of idiosyncratic styles and exceptional creativity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The events give an opportunity to meet the artists, enjoy a distinctive visual experience, share insights into their work and have an opportunity to purchase paintings, glass, sculpture, prints & jewellery.

Most Popular
Founder of Salt Edge Arts Emma Taylor with Cuckmere Haven InstallationFounder of Salt Edge Arts Emma Taylor with Cuckmere Haven Installation
Founder of Salt Edge Arts Emma Taylor with Cuckmere Haven Installation

The Pump Barn has the perfect atmosphere for visitors to enjoy work often inspired by the Cuckmere River as it meanders towards the sea through reed-fringed salt marshes .

This landscape, cherished by many and forever captured by the artist Eric Ravillious remains one of the most favoured destinations for walkers.

Salt Edge Arts have specifically chosen The Pump Barn for their exhibition Meanderings so visitors can enjoy work inspired by the setting and then immerse themselves in the backdrop.