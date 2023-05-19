Exhibition marks fifth anniversary of breast cancer treatment

Lynne explained: “From the Sea to Abstraction is my second exhibition at the Oxmarket, the first being Liberation: An Exploration of Colour & Texture in October 2021 which was very successful. People were captivated by the energy and colour of my paintings and many found their forever homes. It was therefore an obvious choice to return to Oxmarket Contemporary with my new collection of work.

“I am a Sussex girl at heart, born and bred in Fishbourne, but for the last 25 years I have made my home in the beautiful Cotswolds which provides its own source of inspiration but the strong connection with the sea is apparent when you look at my work. The sea/coastline keeps on appearing. I work intuitively so it is not a conscious decision. Even the more abstract pieces have an element of the coast.

“This year marks the fifth anniversary of my diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer, and to mark the occasion I did a ten-mile walk as part of the Pink Ribbon Challenge on May 13 at Blenheim Palace) to raise money for Breast Cancer Now with my two daughters, Elizabeth and Catherine. Cancer is one of the most frightening diseases but it had a positive effect on my outlook of life and my art. I have always loved colour but it was only after my treatment was complete that I really began to explore the use of colour, paints and a more abstract style.

Lynne Woods

“Nature provides so much colour and texture. When you look at the detail it’s amazing what you can see. I like to photograph these details of nature such as tree bark, lichen/moss, dry stone walls, rust, pebbles on the beach together with quick sketches in my notebook. Back in the studio these provide references to create a painting working mainly in acrylic paint and inks. As I work intuitively, I never really know what is going to emerge. Sometimes the paintings are a recognisable scene but these days they often take a more abstract form. The main theme though is that they are colourful and full of energy.

“Although I am exploring new media such as watercolours and oils, I predominantly work with acrylics and a variety of tools which create a diverse range of marks. I love the element of surprise and how a painting can connect with the viewer, and each viewer will see/feel something different. I can guarantee that my paintings will lift the colour in a room and bring a smile to your face. I will be at Oxmarket Contemporary every day in the Wilson Gallery between 10am-4.30pm (except Mondays) so come along and see for yourself and have a chat.

"I have always had an interest in art but it was not until my daughters went off to university that I really began to explore my own creativity. On joining a local drawing class I was creating some rather large drawings mainly in pencil and charcoal. The drawings are very detailed and representational but because of the composition take on a totally different story and become surreal.”