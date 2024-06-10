Fine Arts Degree Show comes to Bognor and Chichester

By Claire AndrewsContributor
Published 10th Jun 2024, 09:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Fine Arts students from the University of Chichester will showcase their work in Bognor and Chichester this month as the culmination of their degree studies.

The degree show includes the work of 14 artists who have developed their creative practice over the past three years in a not-to-be-missed event. It takes place from Friday to Wednesday, June 7 to 12 on the University’s Bognor campus.

The artists work in a variety of mediums and styles, from textiles to painting and multimedia to drawing. Among the techniques on show are painting with pigments made from rocks and using crochet to create tapestries of self-portraits.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the first time the exhibition will transfer to the Oxmarket Contemporary Gallery in Chichester from Tuesday June 25 to Sunday, July 7, sponsored by Chichester Art Society.

Fine Art degree show visits Bognor and Chichester.Fine Art degree show visits Bognor and Chichester.
Fine Art degree show visits Bognor and Chichester.

Among the artists taking part this year is Deborah Rainsford who said: “I can’t believe how quickly the last three years have flown by! It’s been hard work but I’ve loved every minute. My artistic practice has changed considerably over that time and I now feel more confident about the next chapter.”

The Degree Show in Bognor is open from 11am-6pm on weekdays and 11am-4pm at weekends.

Related topics:BognorUniversity of Chichester