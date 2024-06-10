Fine Arts Degree Show comes to Bognor and Chichester
The degree show includes the work of 14 artists who have developed their creative practice over the past three years in a not-to-be-missed event. It takes place from Friday to Wednesday, June 7 to 12 on the University’s Bognor campus.
The artists work in a variety of mediums and styles, from textiles to painting and multimedia to drawing. Among the techniques on show are painting with pigments made from rocks and using crochet to create tapestries of self-portraits.
For the first time the exhibition will transfer to the Oxmarket Contemporary Gallery in Chichester from Tuesday June 25 to Sunday, July 7, sponsored by Chichester Art Society.
Among the artists taking part this year is Deborah Rainsford who said: “I can’t believe how quickly the last three years have flown by! It’s been hard work but I’ve loved every minute. My artistic practice has changed considerably over that time and I now feel more confident about the next chapter.”
The Degree Show in Bognor is open from 11am-6pm on weekdays and 11am-4pm at weekends.