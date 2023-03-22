Focus Group of Photographers show their skills in Chichester

The Focus Group of Photographers returns to Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary gallery from March 21-April 2.

Spokesman John Bradshaw said: “The Focus Group of Photographers has exhibited in the Chichester area for many years but, like so many activities, this became a victim of the pandemic. Fortunately, and despite the frustrations, we are delighted to able to mount an exhibition again this year. Working within the timing of the restrictions we have been able to find new subjects and places to build a body of new work. The Group continues to embrace a wide variety of photographic genres. This year our exhibition is at the Oxmarket Contemporary gallery from March 21 to April 2, 10am-4.30pm each day, except Sunday and Monday.”

Participant Bill McKnight said. “It was a natural choice for me to choose landscape photography. I love being in the great outdoors. I don’t try to present a message with my images; quite simply I can please one person and that’s me. If other people like my images, it is a bonus.”

Nigel Chapman added: “At the age of ten my father introduced me to photography with a Kodak bellows camera and the processing of black and white film. In recent years I have concentrated on natural history subjects, in particular macro work. I have endeavoured to emphasise simplicity in the composition whilst being attracted by nature’s wonderful colours and designs or patterns.”

Focus Group 2023: Iain McGowan - Glasgow Mural