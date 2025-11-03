Free collage nights on offer in Littlehampton

Free collage nights are inspiring creativity while helping to raise money for Littlehampton Community Fridge.

Miriam Davies from Paper Wolf Workshops has been running monthly events at Arcade Lounge in Littlehampton, with all materials provided.

She said: "The collage nights are great opportunities to take some time to be creative in a calm and cosy environment. All are welcome, from total beginners to seasoned collage makers.

"It’s free to take part and all materials are provided. Cash donations to Littlehampton Community Fridge will be welcome on the night."

There will be collage nights on Thursday, November 20, and Thursday, December 18, from 6pm to 9pm.

Arcade Lounge, in Arcade Road, is a family-owned gastro restaurant that opened in January 2020.

