Free entry to Royal Pavilion and Brighton Museum & Art Gallery for one weekend only.

This year for the first time ever Brighton & Hove Museums have extended their annual Free day to become a Free Weekend on Saturday 14 & Sunday 15 January 2023.

Brighton Museum & Art Gallery by JJ Waller

The museum service will also be opening the doors for free to Brighton Museum & Art Gallery with access to their many exhibitions including the popular Wildlife Photographer of the Year show.

The additional day will allow more people to enjoy art and culture despite the crippling cost of living crisis.

CEO of Brighton & Hove Museums Hedley Swain said: “Every year we have a free day for the Royal Pavilion which is really popular. This year, we know so many people are struggling with finances and it will be difficult for many people in January after an expensive Christmas.

“We’re throwing open our doors for everyone to come along and enjoy all we have to offer at the Royal Pavilion and Brighton Museum. We’re not taking bookings and you may have to queue but we hope everyone will come down and enjoy the best of Brighton & Hove.

“There is something for all the family from exotic interiors in the Royal Pavilion to incredible views of nature in the museum. Kids will love our Archaeology and Egyptian galleries and our Queer the Pier gallery offers an insight into LGBTQ+ life in Brighton.”

We are not taking bookings for the weekend so please be aware you may encounter some queues.

