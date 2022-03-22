Free evening of music and light display to kick off Chichester's Culture Spark

Caroline Sharman

Underlining the fact that it encompasses the whole district, First Spark! will take place at three different heritage sites: on Tuesday, March 29 in Chichester Cathedral from 6.30pm-7.45pm; on Wednesday, March 30 at Medmerry Mill in Selsey from 6.30pm-7.45 pm; and on Thursday, March 31 at The Cowdray Ruins in Midhurst from 6.30pm-7.45pm.

Caroline Sharman-Mendoza, creative co-ordinator, is promising a thrilling show that will inspire and delight.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Mexican percussionist Alonso Mendoza will kick off the evenings with a welcoming drumming routine on African and Brazilian drums whilst local primary school children light the stage with their home-made lanterns – a prelude to the Carnival of Lights event in June. Lila Dance will be premiering Seasoned, their new duet created during lockdown, and Emily Barden brings her 50-strong West Sussex Sings choir.

“Acoustic band Big Gust of Wind will also accompany five exceptional poets whilst Helen Solly embarks on the creation of her recycled sculpture. The evening culminates in a stunning digital projection by artists and technologists, MakeAmplif.”

To find out more visit www.thegreatsussexway.org/culture-spark-2022/

The programme will run through until mid-October with more events being added as we go along. Culture Spark will offer a season of events, performances, live entertainment and community projects marking a momentous year of cultural anniversaries in the Chichester district this year.

2022 will mark 60 years of Chichester Festival Theatre; ten years of the Festival of Chichester; 40 years of Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery; 30 years of Chichester Cinema at New Park’s international film festival; ten years of The Novium Museum; and 200 years of the Canal Trust.

Each organisation will be holding their own events as part of the season to mark this special year. But now, Culture Spark is starting to pull together its own events, including a photographic exhibition celebrating the “unsung heroes” who volunteer in the arts, We The People; plus early preparations for the Carnival of Lights parade in June.

We The People is being led by Andy Davies who is head of learning and creative performing arts at Chichester College, and the idea is to celebrate volunteers. The result will be a touring exhibition starting on June 1 at Petworth House where it will spend a couple of weeks before it begins to move around the district with other venues including Chichester Festival Theatre, Pallant House Gallery, the Witterings and Selsey. It will tour until the end of September.

Key to it all will be making sure that Culture Spark covers the whole district. As Caroline says, the hope is that someone in Chichester will attend something in Petworth and that someone in Midhurst will attend something in Selsey, all part of increasing awareness of all the parts that make up the cultural whole. It is all part of bringing the community together, Caroline said.

As for the Carnival of Lights, people can look forward to the event which will take place on the evening of Friday, June 10. It will involve a grand parade of lanterns created by local schools, groups and artists from across the Chichester district, moving through the streets of central Chichester to the Canal Basin for a waterside extravaganza of music and dance, culminating in a canal-side festival of food. Other lantern parades and festivities will take place in Petworth, the Witterings, Midhurst and elsewhere across the district.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK