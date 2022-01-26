Gallery owner puts her own work on show in Lewes

My Creative World – An Impromptu Exhibition runs until February 6, Wednesday-Saturday 11am-4pm, Sunday, February 6, 12 noon-3pm.

The Gallery is usually closed in January but this year there was a small but steady flow of visitors who were disappointed to discover bare walls, so Neeta decided to use the space to present a mixture of her old and new work comprising art prints and sculptures as well as scarves and bags.

“Some of the work explores the subject of feminine emotions and energy. Other works are illustrations for a forthcoming book inspired by a powerful personal experience when my adopted father appeared to have died only to come back to life for a while before passing over again.”

Neeta Pedersen

Neeta is an artist who expresses herself in many media including paintings, sculptures, digital art and animation. Her work ranges from the highly decorative and romantic to the stark and explicit, and her unique style has gained her an international reputation.

Her work has been shown in galleries in Denmark and the UK including London’s Cork Street and is held in private collections in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Canada, USA and England.

Neeta’s remarkable real-life experiences have had a big effect on her artistic career. She was born in Mumbai, adopted by a Danish couple at the age of six months, and grew up in Aarhus in Denmark.

Leaving home at 17, she travelled to Israel and subsequently travelled to India and Nepal for six months to absorb and observe the culture she came from.

Her extensive travelling has also taken her to France, Germany, Central Europe, Scandinavia as well as Boston and New York in the US.

In 1997, she moved to Lewes and studied at Brighton College of Technology, where she gained a BTEC National Diploma in multimedia. In 1999, she enrolled in the Total Immersion Intensive Workshop at the New York Film Academy and, in 2005, gained a BA (hons) in animation from the University of Westminster in London. Her graduation film Disharmonious Coincidence was subsequently screened at film festivals in London, Italy, Japan, France and Romania and was selected by British Council Film to be included in their British Films Directory.

For the past 16 years, Neeta has been working as an artist, illustrator, graphic designer and website builder.