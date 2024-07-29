Helm Gallery presents 'Lavender Boy' a retrospective by renowned drag photographer Greg Bailey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drag Portrait Exhibition Explores Pride, Colour and Inclusivity in the LGBTQ+ Community from August 1 to September 1 at Helm Gallery, Brighton.

Helm Gallery is thrilled to announce its upcoming exhibition titled "Lavender Boy" in collaboration with portrait photographer Greg Bailey.

This extraordinary exhibition showcases Bailey's first-ever gallery collection of drag portraiture and coincides with the world- renowned Brighton Pride.

The carefully curated collection of vividly coloured photographs represents a timeline of Bailey's career as a portrait photographer and his unwavering commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

Through these images, the exhibition celebrates the beauty, creativity, and essence of Drag while shining a light on its often-underrepresented corners and individuals. "Lavender Boy" offers a retrospective exploration of Bailey's personal journey and the artforms of the queer community; from the launch of his groundbreaking magazine "Alright Darling?" in 2015 to the creation of a photography book and successful podcast by the same name.

Collaborating with emerging talents, Bailey's photographic lens magnifies and empowers LGBTQ+ voices while showcasing the boundless creativity of the queer community.

Bailey uses colour to express the explosion of creativity within the LGBTQ+ community, and to acknowledge the colour lavender’s symbolic role within the culture’s development throughout the 20th century. Heavy mauves and decadent purples of previous generations became lighter and more fashionable with women, with lavenders and lilacs taking on a more feminine association.

This in turn attracted a queer aesthetic, and became a slang term for effeminate, homosexual men. “A streak of lavender ran through him” - wrote Carl Sandburg in reference to Abraham Lincoln.

In early 1970s America, the hanky code – a system of colour coded handkerchiefs or bandanas – became an integral part of the gay male community for nonverbally communicating one’s sexual preferences and fetishes.

The mixing of binary associated colours, baby blue and baby pink create the colour lavender – therefore wearing a lavender hanky represented one's attraction to Drag Queens or that you were/are Drag yourself.

The term “Lavender Boy”also has a more personal symbolism for Bailey. His grandmother used to use the term to describe gay men. He never quite knew if she was using it affectionately or otherwise, but for him there was a softness to it, a calm soothing warmth and happiness that felt beautiful, natural – not offensive in the slightest.

While retrospective, the exhibition will feature one brand-new portrait, shot specifically for the show – the Drag King Don One. Don will be the only King in the exhibition. Bailey’s passion for inclusivity and expansion is driven by the aesthetic and the political, he commented: “Working with Kings, non-binary performers, the trans community, the lesbian community and more People of

Colour is the direction I want to take my work, as these communities haven't had as much attention as I believe they deserve – they are just as impressive, glamorous, and talented as their Drag Queen counterparts”.

“Drag has been propelled from being a subsector of the gay community into the spotlight of today’s culture. I’m proud to be part of and to document a scene that’s beautiful and powerful. Its strength doesn’t come from dominance, oppression or conformity, but from love, happiness and inclusivity”. Greg Bailey,’ Alright Darling?’

Like many, Bailey struggled with the concept of masculinity, and an underlying sense of “being too gay.”

Whilst he identified as a gay man he also felt pulled between “being manly enough to be attractive but fruity enough to set myself apart from straight men, which is all very toxic, and luckily something that isn’t as prevalent in today's queer youth.”

Discovering Drag opened a creative space in which he immediately felt a “great connection with being able to experience gender expression and gender play.” Referring to himself as “a spectator and documenter” of the scene, it gave him access to other’s stories and experiences, and ultimately set him on the path “to doing what I do as an artist”. His sense of “being too gay” was replaced with a renewed sense of inspiration and by extension an acceptance of his own evolving identity as an artist and queer person.

“Greg Bailey is a brilliant talent. We first found his work through an open call held in May; the theme was ‘Unity’ and he submitted his photograph of the iconic queen Raja Gemini.

"The way he captures such a rarely seen side of queer culture is astonishing – he was an instant favourite with us at Helm. His work simultaneously conveys the grit, glam, humour and elegance of such a storied form of expression. Each work has incredible context. Greg is an undeniable rising star.”Eden Maseyk, Co-Founder, Helm Gallery

About Greg Bailey

Greg Bailey is a UK based portrait photographer, specialising in Drag photography since 2012. Greg has chosen to predominantly work with and photograph people within the LGBTQ+ community in his personal development projects. Greg launched his own magazine in 2015 entitled “Alright Darling", which spotlighted stars of the community and emerging talent in the drag scene. Alright Darling was later developed into a photography book of Greg’s work by Laurence King publishing in 2018 titled “Alright Darling? The Contemporary Drag Scene”. Greg has since expanded the Alright Darling brand to include a queer centric podcast, interviewing celebrity guests and cool creatives from the queer community.

About Helm Gallery

Individuality, openness and community. Helm is more than a traditional gallery space. Throughout its two floors, the gallery has curated a varied programme of exhibitions, inspiring events and a social space; giving a platform to artists and creatives on a global scale. A place to discover your new favourite artist, build your art collection, enjoy a host of talks, performances and workshops – and don’t forget to try the cocktails! Helm Gallery is striving towards a fresh approach to the arts, an all-encompassing philosophy favouring the bold and unique.

Helm gallery, 15 North Road, Brighton, BN1 1YA

Key Exhibition Dates:

The Opening Party - Thursday 1st August 7-10pm, free to register

The Pop Up Photoshoot - Thursday 8th August 6-9pm, £10 ticket

An Audience With Greg Bailey - Wednesday 14th August 7pm-8pm, £8 ticket includes a drink

See a full high-res image selection here with Greg Bailey portrait included here

For press enquiries please contact: