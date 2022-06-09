Horsham Art Trail gets under way

Cherry Parsons - photo credit Toby Phillips

Taking place over the weekends of June 11-12 and June 18-19, the art trail gives visitors a unique opportunity to meet artists and makers and talk to them about their choice of materials, technique and creative processes.

In Horsham’s Causeway, Cherry Parsons is the hosting artist at Venue No 4. Painting mainly in acrylics, with a vast and varied body of work, her collection comprises elegant ballerinas, familiar local landscapes, large, textured seascapes and seagulls. In addition to originals and prints, she also sells cards, umbrellas, gift wrap and mugs.

Deborah Crago is a returning artist to the Causeway, with a collection of botanical illustrations, watercolours and textile pieces. In addition to her original work, Deborah also sells prints, cards and gift items. Jill Mills is another returning artist. A jeweller, she creates knitted and crotched bracelets, necklaces, earrings and cuffs. Many of these creations are felted and are adorned with intricate beadwork. Taking inspiration from nature, there is a strong organic theme to many of her pieces.

Sam Bailey is a guest artist from Hove. This will be Sam's first exhibition in the Causeway, with an impressive body of work. A successful artist, illustrator and graphic designer, her pieces are often colourful, stylish, striking and three dimensional.

In total, there will be 33 participating artists around the district in 15 different venues, with a number of new member artists and venues for this year.

Together they are promising an exciting mix of vibrant art and design in all locations, free to visit.

Visitors will find something distinctive in every venue. The range of creativity on show is diverse, from original paintings, lino prints, ceramics and textiles, to photography, sculpture, upcycled crafts, jewellery and more. With so much variety, there will be something to appeal to the taste of every visitor, the trail organisers promise.