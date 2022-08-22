Husband and wife offer Arundel art show

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff's Morning Haze

Aylin has painted since she was a teenager and has been painting for 35 years. She studied in Worthing at West Sussex College of Art and Design, subsequently studied a rt in Savannah, Georgia and later completed a BA degree in fine art (painting) at Northbrook College.

Aylin paints mainly in oils but she also uses acrylics, pen and ink and watercolour. She uses sketches and photographs as her reference materials to capture the essence of a scene.

Aylin paints marine subjects, street scenes and landscapes. She is interested in the effects of light and shadow, often painting contre-jour. Nature is her great love.

“Painting is the heart and soul for me, and nature is my inspiration, representing the spiritual in our day to day existence,” she says.

Jeff started painting as a young man and has chalked up over 40 years of painting in between working full time and looking after a family.

He also has a degree in fine art. Now retired, he is able to spend more time painting. He works mainly in oils and more recently is exclusively painting with a knife to produce heavily-textured pieces.

He says he is fascinated by the richness of oil paint and how it changes from a versatile, malleable medium into a rock like substance on drying, producing a very tactile, textured surface. Painting with knives also prevents him worrying too much about detail, the bane of most part-time painters, he says.

“Painting has been the constant in my adult life. It is really an altered state of consciousness and it’s something I never tire of. I try to find and record the magic in a scene and for me producing a painting is an almost alchemical process.”