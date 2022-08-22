Husband and wife offer Arundel art show
Husband and wife artists Aylin and Jeff Sharp are exhibiting together in Arundel for the first time and celebrating jointly 75 years of painting.
Aylin has painted since she was a teenager and has been painting for 35 years. She studied in Worthing at West Sussex College of Art and Design, subsequently studied a rt in Savannah, Georgia and later completed a BA degree in fine art (painting) at Northbrook College.
Aylin paints mainly in oils but she also uses acrylics, pen and ink and watercolour. She uses sketches and photographs as her reference materials to capture the essence of a scene.
Aylin paints marine subjects, street scenes and landscapes. She is interested in the effects of light and shadow, often painting contre-jour. Nature is her great love.
Most Popular
“Painting is the heart and soul for me, and nature is my inspiration, representing the spiritual in our day to day existence,” she says.
Jeff started painting as a young man and has chalked up over 40 years of painting in between working full time and looking after a family.
He also has a degree in fine art. Now retired, he is able to spend more time painting. He works mainly in oils and more recently is exclusively painting with a knife to produce heavily-textured pieces.
He says he is fascinated by the richness of oil paint and how it changes from a versatile, malleable medium into a rock like substance on drying, producing a very tactile, textured surface. Painting with knives also prevents him worrying too much about detail, the bane of most part-time painters, he says.
“Painting has been the constant in my adult life. It is really an altered state of consciousness and it’s something I never tire of. I try to find and record the magic in a scene and for me producing a painting is an almost alchemical process.”
There will be a variety of more recent paintings on show with a mixture of landscapes, coastal scenes and townscapes. The exhibition is in the Jubilee Room at Arundel Museum, Mill Road, Arundel, from Saturday, August 20 to Monday, August 29, 10-5 daily including Bank Holiday Monday. Admission free. All work is for sale.