In pictures: 15,000 peace doves soar inside Chichester Cathedral

The cathedral is hosting artist Peter Walker's immersive installation Peace Doves. from September 30-October 14 and from October 21-November 12 (with a number of special evening viewings and events), an artwork made up of fifteen thousand individually handmade paper doves which are suspended above the Cathedral’s historic Nave. Each dove contains a message of peace, love and hope, written by local community groups, schools and members of the public. Ahead of the exhibition more than a hundred schools and community groups across West Sussex, as well as the general public, wrote their personal messages on their paper dove before returning it to take its place in the installation.