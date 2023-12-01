In Pictures: Artist from Chichester hits the citY
Darren Patrick O’Mally spent 30 years working in the NHS before deciding to take on painting as a full-time career. In the two years he’s been a professional artist, he’s done a combination of plein air painting, general commission and replica art.
He said: “My grandfather got me into painting when I was seven years old. He was a very talented artist. He got the oil and led paintings out for me at that young age. I don’t think they’d have kids painting with spirits or anything like that nowadays!
"After that time at the NHS I wanted to pack in the normal nine to five job. I really wanted to do something that I wanted. I’d already done some murals for restaurants, such as Muchos Nachos in Chichester and wanted to take the leap of faith and just go for it.”