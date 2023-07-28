NationalWorldTV
IN PICTURES: Van Gogh Alive proves a summer hit in Brighton

Van Gogh Alive, Brighton Dome Corn Exchange, part of the Brighton Festival, runs until September 10.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:55 BST

To buy tickets and learn more about the experience, visit the Van Gogh Alive website: https://vangoghaliveuk.com/brighton/

In recognition of the artist’s personal struggles with mental illness,Van Gogh Alive’s chosen charity partner is Mind Brighton & Hove who will receive free tickets and fundraising support throughout the run.

A spokesman said: “Prepare to transcend time and space as you accompany Van Gogh on a journey through the Netherlands, Arles, Saint Rémy and Auvers-sur-Oise, where he created many of his timeless masterpieces. Set to an evocative classical score, a thrilling display of over 3,000 inspirational images transforms every surface that surrounds you in what has been described as an unforgettable multi-sensory experience. At Van Gogh Alive you don’t just look at his paintings, you step inside them and feel their power.”

