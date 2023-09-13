Liz, Ian & Melissa O'Halloran join the trail (contributed pic)

“I’m even more chuffed to have had my Shooting Stars Over the Long Man linocut chosen for one of four designs used for the Artwave posters,” he said.

Rural Trail Venue 46 is Merryweather’s Farm, Chilsham Lane, Herstmonceux, BN27 4QH; what3words location ///stag.suspended.overjoyed. Open Saturdays & Sundays 11am To 4.30pm, September 16 & 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am an artist printmaker (www.ianohalloran.co.uk) and will be exhibiting my vibrant and colourful original linocut prints as well as a range of hand-printed greetings cards. Exhibiting alongside me will be my wife, Liz (@FatCatDesignsByLiz) who designs and makes fabulous bags using recycled and repurposed materials, and my daughter, Melissa (@MelissaCreatives) with her quirky felt and bead jewellery and pouches.

“Artwave is a huge festival whose founding mission is ‘to make the arts accessible to all’. The festival started in 1993 with 18 events in and around Lewes. This year there are 180 venues featuring more than 1000 creatives across a much wider area of Sussex and I’m pleased to say we have stretched the boundary as far as Herstmonceux! We will be the most easterly open studio of the festival and we’re hoping that will encourage people to come and see us.

“I am an artist, gardener and musician. More or less in that order. I haven’t exactly followed a conventional route into the arts – I wasn’t one of those kids that grew up in a creative household always drawing and painting and when I left school, I went to Hastings College to study building and construction and went on to train as a civil engineer.

“After 11 years I decided that the world didn’t need any more roads and bridges and realised that I needed to do something more creative with my life. So, aged 29, I abandoned a perfectly good career and enrolled at Eastbourne College to study art and design. I had several successful one-man shows in the late 90’s and early 00’s but when children arrived on the scene I needed to find a more flexible way of working and sort of drifted into printmaking. I call myself ‘The Accidental Printmaker’!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am drawn to the shapes, rhythms and patterns of the landscape and the stories that they tell and printmaking gives me the freedom to express my emotional connection with the places that inspire me. I am also inspired by many artists but particularly the work of Paul Nash and Eric Raviloius.

“As a professional artist I exhibit regularly (currently at Atelier Beside the Sea in Brighton) but have to fit it around working on our Garden Smallholding (which my wife and I have been creating over the last 30 years to provide food and a haven for wildlife (see www.morethanjustagarden.co.uk) Both Liz and I are members of the Sussex Arts Collective and show work at www.galleryuno.uk.