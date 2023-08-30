John Hitchens exhibition at The Weald & Downland Living Museum near Chichester

The Weald & Downland Living Museum near Chichester is showcasing artwork by John Hitchens in his first exhibition showing only paintings on natural materials, exploring the interaction between nature, space and form (until October 30).

Landscape Artwork by John Hitchen

Spokeswoman Rachel Soothill said: “Visitors can expect to see visually stunning creations in earthy tones, such as the centre piece of Painted Wooden Uprights. There will also be new pieces in a series of Landscape Stones and earlier works using locally sourced layers of sand.

“ J ohn Hitchens has followed in the footsteps of his father (Ivon) and grandfather (Alfred). Both were distinguished painters working in the Sussex landscape. John’s works are likewise heavily influenced by the South Downs area where he grew up and where his studio is based. His paintings are concerned with the textures, colours and patterns he sees in the surrounding landscape.

“During the past decades, he has developed a more abstract style to reflect this, often using the natural materials found in the landscape, such as wood, sand and stone. This recent work brings together his close observation of the natural world, a collection-based approach to creating and an appreciation of traditional materials and craftsmanship.”

John said: “With this exhibition, I invite viewers to connect with the natural world, encouraging them to see beauty, complexity and creative potential in the landscape that surrounds us.”

Julian Bell, curator at the museum, added: “Like our ancestors, we have a huge respect for the local landscape which played such an important role in the lives of the rural communities who once lived and worked in the buildings we hold in our collection.

"This appreciation and celebration of the local landscape is also reflected in John’s work and we are very excited to host his exhibition here at the museum this summer.”

The exhibition will be available to view in the Longport Gallery at the Weald & Downland Living Museum until October 30 .