Jo Shapiro, Oxmarket administrator, said: “Oxmarket Contemporary is a charity which supports contemporary artists and makers. Given how hard all charities and artists have been hit by economic turbulence and increased cost of living, the Gallery is hosting an exhibition under their fund-raising banner of Keeping Art Alive in Chichester to help affected artists. A number of local artists and volunteers of the Oxmarket were invited to participate in this show and the response has been tremendous The Keep Art Alive Exhibition will run for two weeks starting and will bring together local artists and makers to showcase the breadth and diversity of talent to be found in East and West Sussex, as well as Hampshire. In keeping with our aim to make art accessible to all, the gallery is particularly keen to promote affordable art and, as ever, entry to the exhibition is free. The gallery relies heavily on volunteers, some of who are talented artists and makers and are taking part in the exhibition. More volunteers are actively being sort for a variety of rolls including front-of-house housing at exhibitions. The Keep Art Alive Exhibition is being held in the large John Rank Gallery which is now a modern exhibition space within a beautiful and atmospheric Grade II listed medieval church in the heart of Chichester. As well as the exhibition space, there is a shop selling ceramics, prints, jewellery, craft, and cards from UK makers and artists, and where volunteers again exhibit and sell their work.”