Karen said: “I am a sculptor, and since putting my sculpture of a puffin on the roof of my house it has become a landmark for many people, and now known as the Puffin House, even by the bus drivers ! I moved to Lancing a year ago and absolutely love living by the beach. I just knew it would be a perfect venue to host a Christmas Open House. I have nine local artists showing fabulous art and crafts, festive treats, stocking fillers and unusual gifts. Our first open weekend was buzzing. It was great to see so many neighbours and locals, and we are here ready to welcome many more over the following two weekends. A warm festive welcome awaits, along with refreshments and delicious cakes in aid of the Alzheimer’s society and The Martlets Hospice.”