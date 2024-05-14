Landscapes of Identity: A Solo Exhibition by Victoria Albuquerque

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victoria Albuquerque announces her upcoming solo exhibition, "Landscapes of Identity," set to take place from May 2nd to June 30th, 2024, at the Gun Brewery Tap Room near Chiddingly, East Sussex.

Victoria Albuquerque, draws from her background in architecture to present a collection of oil paintings that delve into form, space, and colour, transcending into abstraction. Through meticulous observation of the local landscape, she distils her chosen subject, in either portraiture, still life, or landscape, inviting viewers to discover their own connection with the art.

"Landscapes of Identity" is an exploration inspired by experiences during the pandemic, Victoria became acutely aware of the multifaceted identities individuals embody. Through her work, she delves into the layers of identity, weaving together personal narratives with shared experiences. Most of the work has been inspired and painted locally, within 5 miles of the brewery. There are prints available to encourage and

Albuquerque, a self-taught visual artist based in East Sussex, has honed her craft over 20 years, to create paintings that speak to the essence of her subjects. Under the mentorship of Andy Pankhurst, a student of Euan Uglow, she has developed her artistic language and technique to evoke emotion and connection. Her work has been shown locally at the Towner Gallery in Eastbourne and at the Summer Exhibition at Royal Academy in Piccadilly, London and ING Discerning Eye, the Mall Gallery.

The curation and Hanging of art at Gun Brewery Tap Room

The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to experience Albuquerque's evocative artwork in person. Visitors can explore the full range of her work and purchase paintings and prints through her online shop. Albuquerque aims to make art accessible to all, providing a seamless and welcoming experience for collectors and art enthusiasts alike.