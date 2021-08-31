Lewes Artwave: District’s most creative to exhibit at 147 venues

Salvia Corrupted by Julian Wild ahead of its installation at Lewes Castle

The festival, organised by Lewes District Council, provides the opportunity for art lovers to discover new work, meet artists and makers and buy directly from them.

Councillor Ruth O’Keeffe, cabinet member for Tourism and Devolution, said: “Lewes district is a hugely creative place and Artwave is a fantastic platform for the talented artists and makers who live here and deserve our support.

“Now in its 28th year, the festival is as popular as ever and gives people the chance to meet the artists and makers who are exhibiting in an array of charming venues from churches to barns as well as outside in glorious countryside settings.”

A huge breadth of work will be on show including jewellery, painting, sculpture, printmaking, textiles, ceramics, metalwork and photography.

One of the most striking exhibits is a large-scale sculpture by renowned artist Julian Wild, whose work has previously featured in venues such as The Saatchi Gallery and Chatsworth House, in collaboration with Sussex Past.

Made from more than 30 metres of stainless steel and polished bronze, Salvia Corrupted (pictured) will be installed in Lewes Castle’s Gun Garden from Thursday, September 9. The sculpture is bright pink and set to create a startling contrast against the backdrop of the historic castle.

In keeping with last year’s Artwave, no private homes will be open this year with artists displaying their work in a variety of indoor and outdoor public spaces.

Festival organisers have been working closely with Lewes traders to increase exhibition venues in the town centre this year, with a number of shops and pubs participating for the first time.

Visitors can follow trails around Newhaven, Seaford, Lewes or trace a route through rural district villages.

For full details including a list of all venues and opening times please visit artwavefestival.org

All exhibitions are free.