The “Adam & Eve through time” exhibition at W.F.Bruce Antiques will run from December 2 to 23, featuring a collection of clocks and artwork celebrating the story of Adam and Eve.

William Bruce has been collecting for 40 years, and bought his shop at 5 North Street, Lewes, 25 years ago. W.F.Bruce antiques are known worldwide for their collection of English clocks, ranging from the 20th century all the way back to the 18th.

A workshop is hidden beneath his shop front, in which he restores antique clocks. William says that there are not many places left in the world quite like it.

He bought the collection specifically for people to visit, to take a look around and enjoy. He said he wanted a fun reason for people to visit his shop.

William said: “One of the first clocks I bought when I started in business over 40 years ago was a Glasgow longcase which portrayed an animated Adam and Eve at the top of the painted arch. Interposed was the serpent which wound its evil way around the tree.

“It was an image that beguiled me at the time and after. Over the years I have seen many examples which without exception have had a special charm about them. So a few years ago with my friend Patrick Robbins I discussed the idea of an exhibition to encompass just some of the vast range of objects and artworks depicting this story.”

Five years of searching later, the exhibition will be on show throughout this December, presenting over 75 items in the exhibition including some modern pieces from local Sussex artists.

William added: “It will include one superb example of Sussex clockmaking from the workshop of Richard Comber of Lewes who came to Lewes in 1753 as the first apprentice to William Kemp of Westgate Lewes, another wonderful maker. We can now see what an apposite arrangement that was to become.

“The exhibition will include brass chargers from Nuremberg in the 17th century, a Tudor table clock, early stained glass and samplers from the 17th and 18th Century. There will also be carved oak panels, delft tiles and several paintings on display alongside the work of contemporary artists from Sussex.”

For more information on W.F.Bruce Antiques, visit www.wfbruce.co.uk.

