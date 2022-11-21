Sussex artist Grant Dejonge promises an intimate look at the bigger picture at Lewes’ Star Brewery Gallery.

Grant explains: “Hidden Places is a collection of intimate paintings about the background of our lives. The fleeting glance through the trees as we race past in our busy lives. A stream hidden under an old bridge as we walk to the pub. Bright blue sky behind silver birch that shouts summer and shines like silver. These are the hidden places.

“Living and working in the South Downs National Park for over a decade I have honed my skills producing large panoramic views of the South Downs.

"Paintings celebrating the breath-taking expanse of the South Downs Way close to my home have made my name synonymous with this little part of East Sussex. However times change, events occur, the landscape shifts.

“Hidden Places is my response to the more intimate lives we have all got used to living. This emotive collection of large paintings concentrates on the small, the fleeting, the momentary – the things that are always there if only we stop and look.

“The Star Brewery Gallery in the centre of historic Lewes allows the viewer the space to encounter these exhilarating scale images as if in the midst of the woodland that surrounds this picturesque town.

"I live in Plumpton with my wife and two children and I hope you enjoy the paintings on show.”

Grant added: “Encouraged to leave school at 16 with sculpture O level firmly under my belt, i entered the job market with high hopes and a love for all things creative.“After spells working as a furrier, estate agent, hairdresser and sofa bed delivery man, I eventually settled into an apprenticeship in Hatton Garden as a jeweller.

"Always with creativity in mind, I specialised in lost wax casting, and on completing my term as an apprentice was promptly replaced by technology and my job became obsolete.”

The exhibition runs from November 19- 27 daily, 11am till 4.30pm.