Life Lines: A Life In Art. New exhibition at Hailsham's Gallery North

The current show at Gallery North is a major exhibition of paintings and tapestries by American artist Elda Abramson from April 29 until the end of June 2023. It's an evocative and thought-provoking collection of work by this highly popular Anglo-American artist. This large solo show offers different styles and mediums which together create an explosion of colour and radiance.
By Aline CaruanoContributor
Published 30th May 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:15 BST
Evening Sky by Elda Abramson

This new exhibition entitled 'Life Lines: A Life in Art' offers both canvasses and colourful tapestries adorning the walls, offering a body of work that is strong, beautiful and creates an emotional response in the viewer.

Artist Elda Abramson describes her work as "one of the most mindful and ‘ centring’ activities I know- it allows you to tune into your own rhythm and leave the outside demands aside for a while."

Join us for a weaving workshop with Elda Abramson on Friday June 16 / Saturday June 17 10.30-4.30 pm. A two-day workshop where you will learn to weave and design your own piece of work, take it home and continue weaving. Cost £25 per person, per day. Small frame loom and all materials included, plus refreshments, but please bring your own lunch.

Art on show by Elda Abramson

About Gallery NorthGallery North is a community gallery in the heart of Hailsham. Run as a not-for-profit organisation, the gallery exhibits a wide range of artworks from paintings and photography to ceramics, printmaking, illustration and sculpture.

The gallery also supports local schools and art groups, runs classes and workshops and organises the Hailsham Arts Festival, a celebration of music, art, drama, dance and literature, held annually in September.

More information is available on www.artgallerynorth.co.uk or email Elda [email protected]

