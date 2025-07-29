Littlehampton care home invites community to exhibition of residents' art

A Littlehampton care home is busy preparing for its annual exhibition of art created by residents over the past year.

St Winefrides Care Home, in St Winefrides Road, will be open to visitors on Friday, August 15, from 11am to 12pm.

The art exhibition will be followed by a barbecue with a singer providing live entertainment in the afternoon.

Annie Lewis, registered manager, said: "As part of our activities programme here, we have a qualified art therapist who comes two afternoons a week and works with small groups of our residents. Over the past year, they have produced some really wonderful art work.

Art therapist Joana Lebedeva with last year's art exhibition at St Winefrides Residential Home in Littlehampton

"We are having an art exhibition in order to celebrate our wonderful residents and to show just how much art enriches their lives."

Joana Lebedeva has been the art therapist at the family-owned home for eight years. She uses a variety of techniques and says the one-to-one sessions are immensely valuable for the residents, allowing them to not only express themselves through creativity but to talk things over at the same time.