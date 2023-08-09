Mary Hite offers annual Arundel art show

She is promising an amazing variety of subject matter including Arundel and its famous castle, Swanbourne Lake, Worthing’s wonderful Art Deco pier, seascapes, children playing on the beach, animals she has seen in the National Parks of Africa and Asia, flamenco dancers and also abstract pictures of woods and flowers. In addition to her original framed paintings of varying sizes, both behind glass and on canvases, and unframed original work, for the first time there will be a selection of framed and unframed signed limited-edition prints. More details on www.maryhitepaintings.co.uk. The exhibition will run from Saturday, August 5-Friday, August 11 from 9.30am to 5.30pm. Entrance is free but a donation may be made to Cancer Research.

“I have been painting since I was a schoolgirl, always getting excellent marks in my art exams. Soon after I left school I married and was lucky enough to have four sons. Not surprisingly my painting then took a back seat! I have been selling my art for over 30 years and I am interested in many subjects and paint in a number of different styles. My aim, for my exhibition, is to let my visitors see a wide selection of my work some of which may appeal to them. I am fortunate to be widely travelled and this is reflected in the variety of my paintings, whether it's wild animals I have seen during safaris in Africa, flamenco dancers I saw last month in Spain or scenes from the Western National Parks in the USA. I am always up for a challenge and have recently painted detailed scenes of the River Arun at Littlehampon where I grew up and also Worthing Pier, the town where I was born and spent the early years. I now live in Felpham. Both my husband and I love opera and like sitting in the front row of the Royal Opera House London. On one occasion this enabled me to briefly take photographs when the orchestra was tuning up. All of these subjects and events have provided excellent ideas for me to put paint on paper and canvas.”