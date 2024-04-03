May 2024 exhibitions at Colonnade House, Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

until 12 May // 10.00 - 17.00

See a snapshot of John Stanley-Clamp’s life as he shares pieces from his career, from graduating from the Royal College of Art, becoming an exhibition and window designer at Harrods, to working freelance for ad agencies, films, magazines and more. On retirement, John began teaching life drawing classes, exhibiting his work along the way.

07 - 12 May // 10.00 - 17.00

Shoreham based artist Pete Reilly will be exhibiting a selection of portraits and pop art. Inspired by bright primary colours, Pete will be bringing his colour and style to the gallery sharing work inspired by his favourite artists and influences.

14 - 18 May // 10.00 - 17.00

Meow! Is a collection of bold and playful, cat themed artworks from Worthing based artist Joe Cox. His latest and previously unseen collection of ink drawings & illustrations perfect for any cat lover.

Paula Tollett is a photographer based in Brighton. She will be exhibiting her work in progress project ‘Dwelling’ that explores the relationship between the landscape, time and memory.

21 - 26 May // 10.00 - 17.00

West Sussex Art Society is back for their annual exhibition at Colonnade House. With a variety of work on display in 2D and 3D mediums, with an equally varied subject matter, there is always something to see.

28 May - 02 June // 10.00 - 17.00

Richard Biddle and Claire Lemmon have a shared interest in disturbing, discovering and disrupting the conventional and formulaic qualities of language and meaning. They will be exploring these elements in their joint exhibition.

Exhibiting together for the second time at Colonnade House we have Howell and McConnell. Artistically, they come from very different backgrounds; one self taught and the other with a degree in Fine Art. They have come together for their joint exhibition Hi, Human Intelligence.

You can find out more about upcoming exhibitions via our website;