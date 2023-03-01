Award-winning Sussex creative Richard Wolfströme’s public artworks can be seen dotted around Newhaven and many locations in the UK, from Brighton to Hackney.

With 35 years of experience, Richard specialises in holistic wayfinding and cultural placemaking where he creates designs and art for buildings, urban environments, parks and landscapes. For example, his sculptural artworks can be spotted at Avis Way, Newhaven.

On Newhaven’s inspiriation, he said: “I love the nature of the town – it’s industrial and robust – honest and authentic – with a strong design and artistic culture and ambition that underlies its greater potential.” He went on to describe the town as “creative and artistic”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He adds: “At the moment I feel that Newhaven is very much a ‘sum-of-its-parts’ and whilst there are certainly places that need much attention countered by places that are very appealing, my sense is that one should take Newhaven in its entirety to get ‘it’. It has many ‘faces’ and, from my experience, there is an absolute passion and ambition for the place from the people that live and work there.”

Richard Wolfströme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newhaven Enterprise Zone wants his artworks to help raise the profile of the town and attract further investment, making it a more enjoyable space for workers, locals and visitors. He’s recently worked with Newhaven Enterprise Zone to deliver artworks in Avis Way at the business and industrial estate.

He names The Sidings café at Railway Quay as Newhaven’s best kept secret: “It’s a great location by the river, mixed with Newhaven’s industrial heritage. It feels natural and ‘real’ – a friendly place with excellent food and coffee. My wife and I have made a weekend breakfast trip there on occasion (from Hove) so it’s certainly a destination for us!”

Richard believes it is important for councils to invest in creative ways to link people to places. He says: “I believe that we need to encourage citizens and communities to venture out and about; to experience their places in the ‘real world’ and by adding a level of creativity through public art, experiential wayfaring and design, it gives us and them an opportunity to celebrate their places and spaces. Let’s experience life in ‘ordinary reality’ and reduce living our lives, oftentimes, through our screens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Wolfströme, Avis Way sculpture.

On his work in Newhaven, he said: “I was originally approached to look at how we can make connections throughout Newhaven to encourage its citizens and visitors to connect to Newhaven through wayfaring trails, public art and narratives – historic and contemporary. For Newhaven I felt a bold approach was possible that reflected its industrial and creative nature in which people are able to connect with and build on their appreciation of Newhaven.”

Richard thinks of Newhaven as a hub for creative people, but that it does not yet have the recognition which it deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going forward, Richard has plans for the town and for the wider area across Sussex: “I am working across the country, including projects for Bognor Regis, Brighton, Hove, Gloucester, Llangollen, Cambridge, Milton Keynes, Hackney to name a few…”