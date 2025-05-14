Meet the incredible resident artists at Creative Crawley's new makerspace - video

Creative Crawley is hosting five resident and three associate artists in its new creative makerspace in town.

The resident artists have 24 hour access to the maker studios at The Theatre Centre, Town Barn Road, West Green, where they will be based for three months, developing their work and contributing to the creative life of Crawley.

Creative Crawley are holding open days for the people of Crawley to meet the artists and find out what the makerspace is all about. The next open day is on Thursday, June 12 (12pm-2pm and 3.30pm-5.30pm).

Creative Crawley’s website says ‘Creative Crawley and Theatre Centre’s long-term partnership will build a vibrant cultural hub for Crawley in West Green, empowering creativity and offering a programme with maximum reach and benefit. This hub will support local residents, young people, and professional creatives through arts and cultural activities, inspiring, connecting and building skills’.

Maija Handover, Louise Blackwell, Emma Rees, Lonny Chauhan, Eleanor Manners, Sophie Merriner, Beth Williams, and Karl Singporewala | Picture: Mark Dunford/SussexWorld

And Creative director Louise Blackwell is excited to welcome the artists and the people of Crawley to centre. “Over the past few years we have been talking to lots of local people and lots of local creative professionals and they told us there is nowhere to make their work in Crawley.

"And we are thinking about how we can help the ecology of this town and help it be better for people who live here, so we have been working with Theatre Centre who are now based in this space and thanks to funding from the Shared Prosperity Fund via Crawley Borough Council and Arts Fund England we’ve made this lovely building, which used to feel like an old fashioned community centre into a very cool, very creative space with lots of artists studios.

"There are fashion designers, architects and all kinds of people here and the idea is we want to create a space where creative professionals can come and hang out, meet each other and make their work here.

"But also, who knows what might happen when there is a bunch of amazing people in the same place and the same time.”

Fashion designers Beth Williams and Sophie Merriner | Picture: Mark Dunford/SussexWorld

Eleanor Manners, artistic director for the Theatre Centre said: “For the Theatre Centre, what’s really great is we are meeting a whole range of different people from councillors, to young people and different artists who may feed into our work.

Most of the artists at the space are recent graduates who grew up in Crawley and Louise says that makes the’ brilliant role models’ for young people and students in the town.

The artists include architect and royal academician Karl Singporewala, fashion designers Beth Williams and Sophie Merriner, who recently put on a fashion show in County Mall for Creative Crawley, and Maija Handover, who is passionate about the positive impact of creativity. Her background is in conceiving, producing and promoting innovative projects and initiatives across new music and sound.

There is also a stunning art installation called Figures of Fragility by Three Bridges-based artist Lonny Chauhan.

We caught up with Karl, Beth, Sophie and Lonny to get their thoughts on the space – you can watch their interviews in the video above.