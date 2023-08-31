BREAKING
Mists and Mellow Fruitfulness - Retrospective in Eastbourne

The first exhibition in this exciting new gallery space in Gallery@42, South Street, Eastbourne BN214XB is: September 3rd to 28th Mists and Mellow Fruitfulness A Retrospective by local artist Pennie Cunliffe-Lister.
By Pennie Cunliffe-ListerContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:58 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 08:59 BST
Visit www.penniecunliffe-lister.com www.penniespetportraits.com PRIVATE VIEW 2-6pm Saturday 2nd September Gallery@42 South Street BN21 4XB

Gallery@42 is a long held dream come true, a new venue planning many art events such as drumming, talks, workshops, Women's month, and exhibitions offering artists a generous new exhibition space directly on the route to Towner home of this year's Turner Prize.