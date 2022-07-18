Motionhouse offer free open-air fun in Worthing this Saturday

Wild - Credit Dan Tucker

Find out when Motionhouse bring WILD to Worthing as part of Worthing Theatres & Museum’s summer SPIN OUT 2022 season of free open-air Saturday afternoon performances.

The show will be at Montague Place at 2pm and 4.45pm on Saturday, July 23, suitable for all and completely free, duration 44 minutes (no need to book, but Worthing Theatres are encouraging people to reserve a spot if they want to on wtm.uk/events/spin-out-2022-wild).

SPIN OUT promises a season of mesmerising open-air performances throughout Worthing from the best and most exciting performers of theatre, circus, music and dance. All shows are completely free, offering residents and visitors of all ages the opportunity to engage with and enjoy thrilling innovative outdoor performances. There will be free shows every Saturday until September 10.

Kevin Finnan, artistic director of Motionhouse, is delighted to be part of the latest SPIN OUT showing this coming Saturday.

“It is a great initiative and just builds success around it. It allows everybody to see work that they might not choose to go to see otherwise or just might not have the opportunity to see and it is just a great way of bringing people together and really making a day of things.”

As Kevin suggests, it is the outdoor market which is bigger than the indoor market right now when it comes to the world of entertainment: “The outdoor market has grown exponentially over the last 20 years just because there is a great need to develop community wherever we can. And it is a great economic model. The bigger the festival becomes, the more people will know that the festival is on and the more people will come to it – which brings people into the coffee shops of the town, gets them buying sandwiches, get them going into the shops and just has huge benefits for the area.”

During the pandemic inevitably outdoor entertainment came into its own at a time before it was safe to enjoy entertainment inside: “And we saw just how much people loved it. During the lockdowns everybody was wanting to see friends and family and couldn't but when we could, going outdoors gave us the opportunity to meet with other people and to realise just how much meeting with other people was such an important part of our lives. It was very moving to see people coming out. Everybody was damaged by what we went through, and I do think everything is in a process of rebuilding. But certainly the outdoor market is coming back faster than the indoor market. A lot of people are still nervous about being indoors but this gives them that sense of safety.”

Kevin added: “WILD is about our relationship with what it is to be wild in the environment. I want everybody to follow their own views of what being wild is.”