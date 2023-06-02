Edit Account-Sign Out
New murals could brighten up Newhaven town centre

Join Chris Dixon, Ashford Arts and Cultural Industries Manager, at the Hillcrest centre where he will talk through Ashford Borough Council's recent mural festival.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:04 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:05 BST

According to Chris: "Unframed, Ashford’s first mural festival officially came to an end on Sunday 16 April. The eighteen-stop, contemporary street art trail, saw the transformation of blank walls and building surfaces into high quality mural paintings and bespoke integrated artwork."

Chris' talk will be followed by an open discussion chaired by Guy McQueen, Lewes District Council - Regeneration Project Manager, about possible murals in Newhaven.

There will be light refreshments during the session. All are welcome to this free event - an opportunity to shape the streetscapes of Newhaven.

The talk on Monday, June 12 is being held in the Art Room at Hillcrest Community Centre, Bay Vue Rd, Newhaven at 6:30pm.

To book you place visit the Eventbrite page – Murals in Newhaven? Ashford Mural Festival Q&A

