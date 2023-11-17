Newhaven’s public art season continues with a new sculptural installation at the library.

Phoebe Wingrove

As spokeswoman Charlotte Parsons says: “Head down Newhaven high street this November to enjoy the latest piece of public art to arrive in the town. Radiant Introvert, a colourful exploration of self-expression and identity created by artist Hanna Benihoud, is on display in the window of the library.

“The piece was inspired by a workshop with young people at the SCDA Newhaven youth centre, who used UV paint to decorate their hands and faces and delve into the realm of night-time alter egos.”

As Hanna explains: “During the workshop I was reminded of the contradiction between flamboyance and shyness experienced during teenage years. The artwork stands illuminated yet shy in the Library window, bringing life to the space at night and prompting the question of what other interventions can be created to make our public spaces feel more vibrant after dark.”

London and Bexhill-based Hanna is at the centre of an interdisciplinary design studio creating site-specific artworks in the public realm.

She hopes this piece will serve as a celebration of art and community, showcasing the impact that workshops and collaborations can have on personal growth and self-expression.

Charlotte added: “The co-created artwork is the latest project in the BN9 programme, a multi-strand series of creative and cultural events that aim to animate spaces, instil pride and involve the community.

"Visit Radiant Introvert from November 10 and throughout the winter, free, in the window at Newhaven Library, 36-38 High Street, Newhaven, BN9 9PD.

“Hanna Benihoud Studio is an interdisciplinary design studio working between the worlds of art, architecture and design. Passionate about working on exciting projects with a social conscience, they work on public art, wayfinding, illustration, animation, exhibition design and anything else where they feel they can tell a story and make a difference. hannabenihoud.com

“Now in its second year, BN9 is a series of arts projects designed to develop the creative offer of, and reach underserved audiences in, Newhaven.

"It is a multi-strand series that aims to animate spaces, instill pride and involve the community. The programme includes supporting the Newhaven Art Space gallery in the high street, art in the public realm, and oversees the Newhaven Arts Growth Fund grant award scheme to fund locally-grown arts projects.

The programme is resourced by the Newhaven Enterprise Zone, steered by the Creative Newhaven Working Group, supported by Towner Eastbourne, and produced by the Newhaven Creative Producer – newhavenenterprisezone.com/creative-newhaven”

Newhaven Enterprise Zone (NEZ) aims to deliver a new era for the town through quality, inclusive and sustainable growth.

“By 2030, its vision is for Newhaven as a thriving business destination, a major contributor to the regional economy and a re-energised harbour town.