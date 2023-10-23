Newhaven’s public art season continues with a new sculptural installation at the library
and live on Freeview channel 276
Radiant Introvert - a colourful exploration of self-expression and identity created by artist Hanna Benihoud - will be on display in the window of the library from Friday, November 10.
The piece was inspired by a workshop with young people at the SCDA Newhaven youth centre, who used UV paint to decorate their hands and faces and delve into the realm of night-time alter egos.
Hanna said: “During the workshop I was reminded of the contradiction between flamboyance and shyness experienced during teenage years. The artwork stands illuminated yet shy in the library window, bringing life to the space at night and prompting the question of what other interventions can be created to make our public spaces feel more vibrant after dark.”
London and Bexhill-based Hanna is at the centre of an interdisciplinary design studio creating site-specific artworks in the public realm. She hopes this piece will serve as a celebration of art and community, showcasing the impact that workshops and collaborations can have on personal growth and self-expression.
The co-created artwork is the latest project in the BN9 programme, a multi-strand series of creative and cultural events that aim to animate spaces, instil pride and involve the community.
Visit Radiant Introvert from November 10, and throughout the winter. The installation is free to attend in the window at Newhaven Library, 36-38 High St, Newhaven BN9 9PD.
Follow @hanna_benihoud_studio and @creativenewhaven for more information.