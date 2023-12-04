Oxmarket Contemporary has launched its Christmas shop

Jo Shapiro, gallery manager, said: “In addition to Christmas cards, advent calendars and crackers, we’re stocking carefully chosen pieces that will make great gifts at affordable prices. Some of our artists and makers include local artist Gemma Bedford’s beautiful digitally-printed scarves of her landscape paintings, jewellers Christina Pyemont and Cressida Davis, Kate Brigden’s hand-painted ceramics and Rose Etherdon’s porcelain mugs featuring local place names. Niall Clutton has produced some stunning pieces in wood which are tactile as well as being beautiful to look at. We also have a selection of affordable limited edition prints and original work from artists such as David Peduzzi, Rob Corfield and Paula Chuter Baker. We think that many people want to give gifts that are unique and special so we’ve chosen original pieces of art and craft that are affordable and there’s something to suit everyone’s budget. We’ve also got a range of books and stationery that make great stocking fillers. Our shop features a Christmas Tree festooned with hand-made decorations from ceramicists Lynn Nicholls and Sue Thomas, felt decorations by Chrissie Matson and gorgeous dollypegs by Rosie Morgan. Visit Oxmarket Contemporary for all your Christmas shopping and while buying unique one-off gifts you will also be supporting the charity. Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4.30pm and Sundays from noon to 4pm until December 23.”