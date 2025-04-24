Painting by New Zealand’s leading modern artist takes £14,000 after being identified by Fernhurst auctioneer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An £80-100 painting consigned to John Nicholson’s April 23 Fine Painting auction fetched £14,000 when identified as a work by leading New Zealand artist Colin McCahon on the day of the sale.

Catalogued as 20th Century School, possibly Australian, Truth from the King country Load bearing structure is a 23cm x 33cm acrylic on canvas board depicting a black T shape against a green and yellow landscape.

The work, from 1978, was inscribed, signed with initials, and dated verso, but the signature was not initially recognisable.

Colin McCahon (Australian 1919-87) is credited as one of three artists to have introduced Modernism to New Zealand and is considered the country’s most important modern artist.

He also enjoyed an unusual career at the Auckland City Art Gallery, joining as a cleaner before rising to custodian of paintings and eventually the deputy director.