'Perspectives' art exhibition at Gallery Uno

By Penelope OakleyContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 13:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Artists Alan Pearce, Penelope Oakley, Joshua Silva, James Weisz & Roland Stevenson have come together to put on their inaugural exhibition at Gallery Uno.

Our Grand Opening Day for our collective exhibition is on Saturday, June 1 at Gallery Uno in Seaford,10am till 6pm. Meet all the artists on our opening day.

Open from 10am to 6pm every day from June 1 to 9.

Exhibiting artists Alan Pearce - Ceramics, Penelope Oakley - Paintings, Joshua Silva - Jewellery, Roland Stevenson - Sculpture, James Weisz - Photography.

We welcome you to our exhibition and the opportunity to purchase some unique and beautiful works.

Related topics:Seaford