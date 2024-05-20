'Perspectives' art exhibition at Gallery Uno

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Artists Alan Pearce, Penelope Oakley, Joshua Silva, James Weisz & Roland Stevenson have come together to put on their inaugural exhibition at Gallery Uno.

Our Grand Opening Day for our collective exhibition is on Saturday, June 1 at Gallery Uno in Seaford,10am till 6pm. Meet all the artists on our opening day.

Open from 10am to 6pm every day from June 1 to 9.

Exhibiting artists Alan Pearce - Ceramics, Penelope Oakley - Paintings, Joshua Silva - Jewellery, Roland Stevenson - Sculpture, James Weisz - Photography.

