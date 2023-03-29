Photographers show their work in Chichester

Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary gallery is hosting an exhibition from the Focus Group of Photographers until April 2,10am-4.30pm each day, except Sunday and Monday.

The group continues to embrace a wide variety of photographic genres as they return post-pandemic.

Having had a career in IT, Janey Devine was an early convert to digital photography and bought one of the first digital cameras in 1998: “Experimenting with a number of techniques I strove to produce an impression of the landscape, but more recently I have become fascinated with documentary photography and have worked on a number of social documentary projects.”

Having been interested in imaging from an early age John Bradshaw finally started to get serious and built his own darkroom in 1994.

Robert Heather - Sussex Church

"I switched to digital technology in 2007 and now concentrate on photographic projects such as the Grand Tour, the Atlantic Slave Trade, the Greenwich Meridian, the Legacy of the Industrial Revolution and most recently the People, Places and Writings of the Isle of Wight. Many of these projects use poetic or other quotations to enhance the visual experience.”

Leigh Preston is also a member of the group and taking part in the exhibition: “I have been taking pictures for over forty years. My work has been mainly thematic, making images as a series. I have a relatively specific approach to what I choose to make pictures of, and I rely heavily on atmospherics, dramatic lighting, and strong storylines to convey an individual style. A lot of my personal work is taken either in isolated places or of buildings and landscapes that are well past their sell-by date.”

Since joining the group, Robert Heather has been able to develop his interest in black and white landscape photography. He explains “I strive to bring a strong personal feel to my work which is reflected in my choice of subject. In my series of Sussex Downland Churches the deliberate use of monochrome enhances the reflective mood.