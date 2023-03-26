Edit Account-Sign Out
Borde Hill, West Sussex (photo by John Glover)
PICTURES: 16 things from Borde Hill in West Sussex up for auction

A collection of works from the historic Borde Hill in West Sussex is up for auction.

By India Wentworth
Published 26th Mar 2023, 11:43 BST

Borde Hill is a nationally-important English country garden with magnificent views over the 383-acre Grade II heritage listed parkland in Haywards Heath.

Borde Hill has been home to the Stephenson Clarke family since the 1800s. Colonel R Stephenson Clarke, who had served in the Royal Sussex Regiment with significant honours and fought in many campaigns, made his fortune in shipping.

The Elizabethan mansion became a showcase for his passion, not just of art works and antiques and militaria, but also of exotic plants from all four corners of the world and now boasts an award-winning horticultural collection.

In its capacity now as a charity, Borde Hill opens up its gardens each year between Spring and late Autumn – continuing the passion and legacy of the Sussex Stephenson Clarke family.

The things for sale range from fine furniture, to several antique clocks and a stunning Mughal carpet. They will be up for sale in the Dreweatts auction on Wednesday (March 29).

Find out more about the auction here

1. Borde Hill has been home to the Stephenson Clarke family since the 1800s - Colonel R Stephenson Clarke

Estimate: £3,000-£5,000

2. 48 - A WILLIAM & MARY WALNUT AND SEAWEED MARQUETRY WALL MIRROR, CIRCA 1690

Estimate: £1,200-£1,800

3. 49 - A FIGURED WALNUT AND SEAWEED MARQUETRY SIDE TABLE, CIRCA 1690 AND LATER

Estimate: £1,200-£1,800

4. 49 - A FIGURED WALNUT AND SEAWEED MARQUETRY SIDE TABLE, CIRCA 1690 AND LATER

