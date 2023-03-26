PICTURES: 16 things from Borde Hill in West Sussex up for auction

A collection of works from the historic Borde Hill in West Sussex is up for auction.

Borde Hill is a nationally-important English country garden with magnificent views over the 383-acre Grade II heritage listed parkland in Haywards Heath.

Borde Hill has been home to the Stephenson Clarke family since the 1800s. Colonel R Stephenson Clarke, who had served in the Royal Sussex Regiment with significant honours and fought in many campaigns, made his fortune in shipping.

The Elizabethan mansion became a showcase for his passion, not just of art works and antiques and militaria, but also of exotic plants from all four corners of the world and now boasts an award-winning horticultural collection.

In its capacity now as a charity, Borde Hill opens up its gardens each year between Spring and late Autumn – continuing the passion and legacy of the Sussex Stephenson Clarke family.

The things for sale range from fine furniture, to several antique clocks and a stunning Mughal carpet. They will be up for sale in the Dreweatts auction on Wednesday (March 29).

All auction photos from Dreweatts

1 . Borde Hill has been home to the Stephenson Clarke family since the 1800s - Colonel R Stephenson Clarke - Photo: MG_5814

2 . 48 - A WILLIAM & MARY WALNUT AND SEAWEED MARQUETRY WALL MIRROR, CIRCA 1690 Estimate: £3,000-£5,000 Photo: -

3 . 49 - A FIGURED WALNUT AND SEAWEED MARQUETRY SIDE TABLE, CIRCA 1690 AND LATER Estimate: £1,200-£1,800 Photo: -

