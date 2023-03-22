Edit Account-Sign Out
Picturing High Streets: New outdoor exhibition launches in Hastings

A major new outdoor exhibition which celebrates our high street heroes, captures familiar scenes and invites audiences to consider the value and role of their local high street, has launched today (March 22).

By Celia KnightContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Picturing High Streets is part of a three-year project by Historic England and Photoworks, in partnership with national and regional photography organisations, to create a contemporary portrait of England’s high streets.

The winning 65 photographs have been chosen from more than 1,000 public entries and will tour towns and cities across England from today (March 22).

The collection can be seen on Historic England’s website and have been officially added to the Historic England Archive for posterity.

High Street Eats: Fish 'N' Chips "Many traditional, authentic shop front facades that are still here today catch my eye - be it by their colour palettes, typeface or tiling &amp; interiors, it can often feel like stepping back in time - this all adds to their uniqueness to this country and is reminiscent of a past era." Taken by Georgie Gibbs in Skegness, July 2021
High Street Eats: Fish 'N' Chips "Many traditional, authentic shop front facades that are still here today catch my eye - be it by their colour palettes, typeface or tiling &amp; interiors, it can often feel like stepping back in time - this all adds to their uniqueness to this country and is reminiscent of a past era." Taken by Georgie Gibbs in Skegness, July 2021
High Street Eats: Fish 'N' Chips "Many traditional, authentic shop front facades that are still here today catch my eye - be it by their colour palettes, typeface or tiling &amp; interiors, it can often feel like stepping back in time - this all adds to their uniqueness to this country and is reminiscent of a past era." Taken by Georgie Gibbs in Skegness, July 2021

In Hastings, a selection of the winning images can be seen for free in the windows of Holden & Co, 32-33 Robertson Street, and Rock House, 49-51 Cambridge Road, until April 23.

This is part of Historic England’s £95million government-funded High Streets Heritage Action Zone scheme, breathing new life into high streets across England.

In Hastings, the Heritage Action Zone focused on the Trinity Triangle area is run in partnership with Hastings Commons.

32-33 Robertson Street opposite Holy Trinity Hastings (HTH) was acquired by HTH Church earlier this year.

High Street Eats: Man in Café. Taken by Seán Anthony in Tottenham High Road, London, September 2022
High Street Eats: Man in Café. Taken by Seán Anthony in Tottenham High Road, London, September 2022
High Street Eats: Man in Café. Taken by Seán Anthony in Tottenham High Road, London, September 2022

Dr Jess Steele, Hastings Commons chief executive, said: "We’re pleased to host these great photographs of high streets from all over the country, and we hope it will inspire the many talented photographers of Hastings to submit their local entries over the next few months.”

At a time when our high streets are continuing to change rapidly, this exhibition invites the public to reflect on the purpose of the high street.

It also considers the history and experiences of the people and places that make up an often-overlooked fixture in all our lives.

From lively market traders to reflective coffee drinkers, friends meeting up in favourite shops to individuals taking walks, light festivals to nights out -the winning images show the stories behind the shopfronts.

High Street Heroes: Skeletons of Armley Taken by Mat Dale in Leeds, October 2022
High Street Heroes: Skeletons of Armley Taken by Mat Dale in Leeds, October 2022
High Street Heroes: Skeletons of Armley Taken by Mat Dale in Leeds, October 2022

Including street scenes, portraiture, candid shots, architectural photography, special effects, black and white formats and documentary styles, this new collection celebrates photography in all its forms.

It includes photographs from a great range of participants including from young people in workshops, amateurs using camera phones, artists, camera clubs and professionals.

Since September 2022, people across England have been responding to themed fortnightly challenges, from ‘high street hang outs’ to ‘bright lights to dark nights’ and submitting their photographs on Instagram under the hashtag #PicturingHighStreets.

All entries create an unofficial archive documenting a year in the life of the English high street on Instagram, and the winning photographs will also enter the Historic England Archive, the nation’s archive for England’s historic buildings, archaeology and social history.

The public can continue to submit their photographs to respond to a fortnightly challenge that uncovers the secret life of the high street, posting their own photographs on Instagram using #PicturingHighStreets until September 30.

Duncan Wilson, Historic England chief executive, said: “It was a joy to judge the images submitted by the public, each of which reflected its own way the true importance and spirit of England’s high streets today.

"The range and volume of images submitted shows just how much the high street still means to us all, and this exhibition captures a moment in the everyday life of the high street.

"We’re thrilled to be bringing these images to high streets across England in different forms in our largest outdoor exhibition to date.”

Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “This wonderful selection of photographs submitted by the public captures the vibrancy and quirkiness of our high streets, and illustrates how central they are to our lives – a point well underlined when they stood empty during the pandemic.

“I am delighted that these images, part of the Government-funded High Streets Heritage Action Zone programme, will be going on display across the country to celebrate the return of our high streets."

