Preferred sculpture chosen for Horsham's Shelley Memorial Project

Vincent Gray's design (contributed pic)

Chichester sculptor Vincent Gray has been chosen by The Shelley Memorial Project and Horsham District Council to commemorate the poet in Horsham.

His proposal has been selected for the town’s lasting memorial to Horsham’s iconic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley.

Vincent’s concept design features an “iconic, intellectually engaging monument which celebrates the philosophies, beliefs and vision of Shelley,” he explains. The bronze quill pen sits on a pillar inscribed with quotes from the renowned poet’s work.

More than 1,700 members of the public took part in the public consultation, which included a vote on the four shortlisted concept designs. In a close competition between the four designs, Vincent obtained the highest vote from the public.

After reviewing the outcome of the public consultation and the views of key stakeholders, the selection panel went on to agree that the Gray concept design best reflected the overall aims and criteria of The Shelley Memorial Project which are to “establish a lasting public memorial to Shelley for public enjoyment, inspiration and education and to commemorate Horsham’s most famous citizen.”

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Culture and Green Spaces Cllr David Skipp said: “Our congratulations go out to Vincent Gray for this elegant and thought-provoking design. I am sure that once set in the beautiful surroundings of Horsham Park, the sculpture will provide a focal point which is not only striking to look at but will also really connect with residents and visitors and will enhance the natural environment whilst commemorating such a significant figure for our town.”

David Hide, chairman of the Shelley Memorial Project, added: “We are delighted that we have now reached this major milestone in the project to deliver a permanent memorial to Shelley. The next stage of the process is to work with Vincent to develop the concept, in line with feedback from the public consultation and other stakeholders, to progress from the concept to the final design.

“I think the chosen design will produce a lasting source of pride and inspiration to our local community and further afield. The Memorial will also celebrate Horsham's place in our national cultural heritage.

"Our thanks go out to all members of the public who took the time to share their views and give feedback on the shortlisted designs, their comments helped greatly with our decision making. We would also like to thank all four sculptors David Annand, Broadbent Studios, Vincent Gray and Robert Ward for presenting us with an excellent set of designs from which to choose.”

Winning sculptor Vincent Gray said: “I am profoundly honoured to learn my design concept through public consultation and the Shelley Memorial Project has been selected as a lasting memorial to Percy Bysshe Shelley. I look forward to working with the Shelley memorial team and engaging with the Horsham community.”