Sculptor Alison Catchlove - new trail at Standen House and Garden

Sculptor Alison Catchlove is in residence at Standen in East Grinstead this summer, bringing vivid and witty metal sculptures inspired by the Arts and Crafts garden found at the end of a quiet Sussex lane.

Specialising in metalwork, Alison spends most of her time creating pieces inspired by nature and wildlife. She is particularly known for her intricate and sometimes comical birds.

More than 30 sculptures are on display at Standen this summer and can be enjoyed on a gentle stroll around the Arts and Crafts Grade II listed garden. All the sculptures have been inspired by Alison’s regular visits to both the house and garden, which is known for its long and illustrious relationship with the Arts and Crafts movement.

Still keeping up this tradition today, Standen regularly hosts exhibitions by local makers and craftspeople. The house itself is one of the finest examples of the Arts and Crafts movement and was designed by Philip Webb (1831 – 1915), the ‘Father’ of the Arts and Crafts movement. Together with his partner and friend, William Morris (1834 – 1896), they created a house for the Beale family at Standen, complete with Morris wallpapers and classic Arts and Crafts era furnishings.

Peacock by Alison Catchlove.

Alison has been influenced by both the wildlife found in the surrounding estate and the work of William Morris. Some of the patterns in her work can be seen reflected in vase decorations found in the house.

She says: “I enjoy what I do, I want that to be evident in the finished work and I hope that the work brings a bit of happiness to the people that look at it. I love nothing more than when someone looks at one of my sculptures and smiles”.