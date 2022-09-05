Seafaring art and swashbuckling fun coming up in Rye

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Matthew Forbes-Dale said: “Oliver Brooks is a writer and illustrator of children’s books based in Rye. He will taking over the pop-up exhibition wall at Ethel Loves Me for a month from September 4-21 with an adventurous marine theme, along with original art, illustrations and books, including his debut novel, The Voyages of Mary Thyme, which will also be available to purchase in the store.

“Oliver has had a love for storytelling since he was a child when he would create his own little books with folded pieces of A4 paper and illustrate his own stories. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in illustration in 2014 and has produced many books for children subsequently, including The Poem That I Wrote and A Song for the Ocean.

“Oliver will also be leading a cartoon drawing class with a swashbuckling theme on Sunday, September 11 from 10am-11.30am, to celebrate Rye’s Festival of the Sea.

Oliver Brooks - Siren's Rock

“The workshop could be the start of your illustration adventure and is aimed at children aged 7-11 years of age but is open to older adventurers who might want to have a go too! At a second workshop that day from 12 to 1:30pm participants will get to design their own ship’s flag and pirate captain under Oliver’s expert guidance. Both events are charged at £9 per person and limited to 7 people, so make sure you reserve your place in advance at these special events by emailing [email protected]