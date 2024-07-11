See stunning art in Arundel on Wild in Art’s The Big Hoot trail, raising money for Sussex children’s hospice

There are 10 Big Hoot sculptures and 10 Little Hoot owls to find in Arundel, as well as 20 Big Hoot and 20 Little Hoot sculptures in Chichester, making it West Sussex’s first large-scale outdoor art trail.

The free trail launched on July 10 and will run until September 1, giving plenty of time to find all the sculptures at public green spaces, shopping areas and local landmarks. Each owl has its own distinctive personality, having been individually designed and decorated by a different artist, and each has a story to tell.

The pool of talent for the large owls includes graffiti artists, fine artists and illustrators, while the 30 smaller owls were designed by schools and groups as part of The Little Hoot learner programme.

You can download an app for rewards as you collect the owls or pick up a paper map at the Chestnut Tree House charity shop in River Road, Arundel. Here, the volunteers have put together an incredible display of owls for sale, as well as owl trail memorabilia.

1 . Arundel owls on The Big Hoot trail : Arundel owls on The Big Hoot trail Colourful owls have flown into Arundel as part of the Wild in Art event The Big Hoot trail, raising money for Chestnut Tree House. Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

