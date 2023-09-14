Self-taught Worthing printmaker wins national competition with stunning reduction linocut print

Watch more videos on Shots!

Wayne Longhurst, from LonghurstLino, entered three linocuts in the first annual Ironbridge Fine Arts Print Open competition and won top prize for Bull of Iffley.

Wayne said: "It’s incredibly exciting! I still can’t quite believe it if I’m honest. Really pleased with how this came together, the 3D effect is just what I was going for."

The competition was launched earlier this year to shine a spotlight on all the different printmaking techniques, both traditional and modern, and to celebrate the very best in printmaking today.

Worthing printmaker Wayne Longhurst with his winning Bull of Iffley and his Barn Owl. Picture: Claire Longhurst / Submitted

A judging panel chose a selection from all over the UK for a ten-week exhibition at Ironbridge Fine Arts Gallery and winners were announced at the launch on September 9.

Sisters Jenny Gunning and Sarah Morris, who run the gallery, said they were 'absolutely amazed' by the outstanding quality of the submissions.

"Our exhibition promises to be an inspiring journey through the world of printmaking, featuring the incredible skills and perspectives of artists who have truly pushed the boundaries of this captivating art form."

Wayne's wife, Claire Longhurst, said he was still in shock at winning the overall prize.

She added: "He came first after the judges chose his print above all others as the best, due to the way Wayne managed to capture the depth and 3D effect of the Bull of Iffley on a 2D reduction linocut print."

Wayne started on his linocut journey about 12 years ago after being inspired by the Welsh artist Lee Wright. He has since exhibited at Montague Gallery in Worthing and his artwork Giraffe reached the selection phase of the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in 2020.

Claire said: "He was unsuccessful in being selected for the final hang. He didn’t let this put him off and he continued on with his linocut printing journey. Wayne has also exhibited in Gloucester Cathedral, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Wrexham and even had his artwork on display in Australia."

Wayne, a regular on the Worthing Artist Open Houses trail for the past six years, chose three reduction linocuts for the Ironbridge Fine Arts Print Open - Barn Owl, a small study of Lancing College Chapel called The Chapel and Bull of Iffley, based on a bronze sculpture on a bridge near at Iffley Lock in Oxford.

Claire said: "Reduction linocuts is a type of printing that is really quite tricky, as you can never re-create the final piece of art again, because you continue to carve away the original piece of lino for each darker layer that is printed."