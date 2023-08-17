Society of Designer Craftsmen offer Chichester exhibition

WONDER is the title of the exhibition from the Society of Designer Craftsmen at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary from August 29-September 10. It is open from 10am-4.30pm Tuesday to Saturday; 12 noon-4pm Sunday; 3-4.30pm on August 29; and closed on Mondays.

Star Argosy by Elizabeth Ashurst is part of the exhibition

Society administrator Pat Tempest said: “If you want to be transported and inspired by the exceptionally talented crafts people, pop along to the Society of Designer Craftsmen WONDER exhibition. A celebration of Wonderment – the why, how and what reaction – we experience when we see exceptional creativity and craftsmanship, the exhibition showcases the work of more than 30 members of the society and seeks to reignite that pondering, child-like wonder which we often forget when we are adults.

“The exhibiting artists cover a range of disciplines including ceramics, felt-making, glassmaking, furniture, mosaics, jewellery, metalwork, printmaking, textiles, paper, weaving and woodcarving and turning. In other words, something likely to intrigue and inspire all comers.

“The Society of Designer Craftsmen is one of the oldest and largest multidisciplinary societies in the UK. Founded in 1887 by a group including Walter Crane and William Morris to champion craft, the society continues to be a strong voice for craft, and its selected members include some of the finest craftspeople currently working in the UK.

“The Society is delighted to be returning to exhibit at the Oxmarket Contemporary Gallery after two very successful previous exhibitions in 2020 and 2021. The gallery itself is a wonderful backdrop which beautifully highlights the artworks, and our Chichester visitors in the past have been a very engaged and interested audience.

“Two of the Society’s exhibiting members are Chichester locals: textile and mixed media artist Elizabeth Ashurst and fused glass artist Nancy Goodens, who also runs the Artisans Gallery in North Street, Chichester, a pop-up gallery featuring local artists and crafts makers.

“This year’s WONDER exhibition will include a special feature showcasing the work of nine of the Society’s wonderful new members. This is the first time they will have exhibited their work as part of the Society.

“Demonstrations by exhibiting artists – always popular with visitors – will also take place on most days and feature felt-making, embroidery, textiles and weaving, printmaking and metalwork. So, there will definitely be plenty to Wonder at at the WONDER exhibition!”

Pat added: “Our national membership is made up of professional designer makers across various craft disciplines including ceramics, wood, metal, glass and textiles.