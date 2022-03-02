Strong March programme of exhibitions at Worthing's Colonnade House

Spokesman Joe Cox said: “Colonnade House is a hub for what’s happening in Worthing and we look forward to growing bigger and even better this year.

“This month you can explore group shows by local artists Mark Munroe-Preston and Tom Gillham, as well as collaborative work from Colonnade House tenants Alison Tyldesley and Diane Bailey.

“The month will then end with Sue Mulholland’s multidisciplinary show which will explore her extensive travels and love of colour.

The season of exhibitions at the venue will range widely.

Mark Munroe-Preston: Lightscapes runs from March 8-13:

“Artist Mark Munroe-Preston captures the light and shadow of the Sussex countryside.

Mark Munroe-Preston

“After nearly twenty years exploring the landscape, Mark has encapsulated the beauty and mystery of this ever-changing landscape in manipulated photographs.

“Each artwork is titled with the coordinates of the GPS location where the original photograph was taken and can be visited or found on Google Maps.”

Tom Gillham: alT vieW point runs from March 8-19:

“Adur & Worthing Trust trustee and graduate from MA fine art at Brighton University, Tom Gillham is back at Colonnade House with his latest collection of work.

“Over lockdown, Tom has been busy in his studio producing a series of paintings often inspired by walks along the coast and strolls through woodland in the South Downs National Park.

“Tom’s alternative view point and creative eye allows the viewer to be transported to locations both new and familiar.”

Alison Tyldesley & Diane Bailey: Synergy runs from March 15-19:

“What happens if you cross an abstract landscape with a vibrant animal?

“Colonnade House tenants, friends and artists Alison Tyldesley and Diane Bailey have been working together for the first time on the same canvas. This experimental project showcases both artists’ love of paint and bold textural marks.

“Alongside this collaborative work, Alison and Diane are both exhibiting their latest solo pieces of atmospheric landscapes and contemporary wildlife paintings.”

Steve Gallagher: Beautiful World runs from March 12-27:

“You might remember Steve Gallagher from the 2021 exhibition at the West Buildings Shelter on Worthing promenade. Continuing from the successful exhibitions of lock down photography, fine art photographer Steve is ready to show his new limited edition prints.

“Whether it’s the stamen of a rampion orchid or stark white cliffs at Seven Sisters, he uses his lens to capture intricate detail of local flora and vast panoramic rugged beachscapes.”

Sue Mulholland: Art For The Heart runs from March 29-April 3:

“Sue Mulholland aka Gigglewick brings life and colour to the gallery.

“After living in Worthing for many years, Sue is excited to show a new collection of original paintings which are often inspired by daily wanderings along the coast with her four-legged companion Phoebe.

“Sue paints from the heart and in her paintings the wonderful tales of travels abroad collide with scenic yet mystical Sussex-scapes.”

One of Worthing’s most iconic architectural landmarks, Colonnade House is located in the heart of Worthing’s cafe quarter.

Built in the early 1800s and opened as a library and post office, the building was partially destroyed by fire eighty years later and remodelled in the 1930s.